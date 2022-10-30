"I don't know how he didn't get fired"- Val Venis on the biggest bully in the WWE locker room

Val Venis recently opened up about who he believed was the "biggest bully" in the WWE locker room during his time in the company.

Venis joined WWE in 1998 and spent over a decade in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the Intercontinental, European, and World Tag Team Championships. The 51-year-old also shared the locker room with several superstars from different generations.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Venis claimed that John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was the biggest backstage bully in WWE during his stint.

"JBL. I always considered JBL to be a walking home entertainment center. There were times, because he never had a filter, things that would come out of his mouth were incredible. I don't know how he didn't get fired for some of the things that would come out of his mouth," he said. (0:17 - 0:35)

The former Intercontinental Champion also disclosed that he would sometimes follow JBL around the arena.

"But it was funny. There were times where you could tell it was one of those days that JBL was spot on. He's in that mood. He's in that mode. And I would literally get my black coffee and just follow him around the arena, just tag along and just follow him around to see what he's gonna say next," Venis added. (0:36 - 0:53)

Val Venis opened up about his experience with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

When Val Venis joined WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin was the company's top guy. Hence, the former Intercontinental Champion approached The Texas Rattlesnake a few times for advice.

During his conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Venis claimed that Austin always seemed "standoffish" and "defensive."

"I would try to go Austin every once in a while because lets face it that guy had a connection with the fans that was unbelievable and so I tried to pick his brain a few times but Austin always seemed standoffish to me, very defensive. So I never really got a whole lot out of Austin. A little bit paranoid I think and I think that made it a little but uncomfortable for me to approach him on a regular basis," said Venis. (0:53 - 1:48)

