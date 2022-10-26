15-time WWE champion Randy Orton has been an inspiration for the professional wrestling industry. He is one of the rare entertainers who found success at a young age. However, some hidden truths were recently revealed about the star, who serves as a role model for many.

In the mid-2000s, WWE hired plenty of female talent to bolster its Divas section. One of them was Rochelle Loewen. She debuted as a model and her first appearance was alongside Val Venis and Lance Storm. Randy Orton was at his peak during that time and Venis was on his list of arch-rivals.

During a recent interview, the former WWE star was asked about the superstar being the "most in trouble" in the company. Val Venis promptly took Randy Orton's name, calling him immature and arrogant due to his instant success as a superstar.

Venis debunked the rumor that Orton had defecated in a woman's bag. However, he did confirm that The Viper had had issues with some women. The common belief is that the woman in question is Rochelle Loewen.

"I know Randy had some issue with one of the girls from the Diva Search that when we went to Hawaii, Japan – Japan, Alaska, then Alaska back to L.A.and in Alaska that girl quit because of Randy.”

Venis said Randy Orton once poured self-tanning lotion and baby oil on Loewen’s bag which led to her leaving the promotion. This marked an end to her year-long tenure, but the company stated that a groin injury resulted in her exit.

Rochelle Loewen's last performance was at No Way Out 2015 where she competed against Lauren Jones, Joy Giovanni, and Michelle McCool for the title of SmackDown! Rookie Diva of the Year.

Updates on Rochelle Loewen and WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Following her WWE departure, Rochelle Loewen competed on the Lingerie Football team LA Temptation for three consecutive years. She is now an Instagram model, actress, and fitness trainer at Loewen's Fitness. Rochelle has a son named Cash and currently resides in Calgary, Alberta.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton has been temporarily shelved from WWE due to a grievous neck injury. He's currently recovering at home after having successfully completed his surgery. The Viper has been out of action since the May 20 edition of SmackDown.

Recent reports regarding Orton's return have been ominous. However, he is still expected to make a Royal Rumble return next year. The Viper plans to retire at the age of 50 and the same may drive him to be inside the squared circle soon.

