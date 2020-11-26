Randy Orton had a resurgence in 2020, and he is currently one of the most relevant stars on WWE RAW. Orton will become a future WWE Hall of Famer and be remembered for his performances in the ring, but his past controversies may also be brought up numerous times in the future.

This feature will take a look at popular myths surrounding Randy Orton that were busted by other WWE Superstars or Randy Orton himself.

The many controversies have resulted in some facts getting twisted in the public eye, and the general viewpoint ends up becoming biased in a few cases. With that being said, here are 5 myths about Randy Orton that were eventually debunked.

#5 Drew McIntyre busted the myth about Randy Orton being "soft in the ring"

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talked about his feud with Randy Orton in 2020. McIntyre complimented The Viper and said that Orton went above and beyond to make The Scottish Psychopath look as good as possible.

“I still hear how Randy doesn’t want to get too physical or take too many bumps, so for anyone that thinks he’s soft in the ring, that’s just not true. He went above and beyond to make me look as good as possible. We both worked our butts off, and I’m very proud of that match, as well as the chance to once again be WWE Champion.”

McIntyre debunked the myth of Orton wanting to play it safe in the ring. The WWE Champion himself took a few major bumps in their feud, but Orton didn't compromise in terms of taking bumps against McIntyre.

Randy Orton indeed sticks to a particular move set, and his matches do play out in a rather predictable fashion. But when it matters the most, Orton has played his part in making other stars look good, just like with McIntyre, as stated in the aforementioned interview.