Val Venis names the two most beautiful WWE women in real life

Former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis recently named the two most beautiful WWE female wrestlers in real life.

Venis signed with WWE in 1998. He then spent nearly 11 years at the Stamford-based company before getting released from his contract in January 2009. During his time in the company, the former Intercontinental Champion shared the locker room with several female superstars. Some of these ladies are now Hall of Famers.

During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Venis was asked to name the most beautiful WWE woman in real life. Instead of picking one, the former Intercontinental Champion named two.

"If you're looking at a whole person. The character, the looks, everything, I would say Molly Holly. If we're just talking about what my eyes see and nothing else, Trish Stratus," he said. (3:23 - 3:41)

Trish Stratus and Molly Holly had successful careers in WWE

After a short stint at WCW, Molly Holly joined WWE in 2000. She spent about five years in the Stamford-based company, during which she won the Women's Championship twice and the Hardcore Title once. The 45-year-old then left the company in 2005. Since then, she has made several sporadic appearances. In 2021, Holly became a backstage producer following her Hall of Fame induction that same year.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. She spent six years as a regular competitor and won the Women's Championship seven times and the Hardcore Title once. In 2006, The Diva of the Decade retired from the in-ring competition after capturing her seventh Women's Title.

Since her retirement, Trish has made several sporadic appearances. Her latest came earlier this year when she appeared on Monday Night RAW in her hometown of Toronto.

