"I got goosebumps thinking about it" - Ex-WWE star on Sami Zayn's possible role at WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier recently addressed Sami Zayn's possible role at WrestleMania 39.

Zayn is currently feuding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The former Honorary Uce turned on The Tribal Chief and hit him with a chair last Saturday at Royal Rumble after refusing to join The Bloodline in their brutal beat down on Kevin Owens following Reigns' victory over The Prizefighter.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn attacked Reigns. The two will now square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking to Cafe de Rene, Grenier addressed the possible plans for Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Although he does not see the former Honorary Uce facing Reigns at the Show of Shows, he believes he could team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Zayn could also get involved in Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes.

"[I think it will be Sami and Kevin Owens against The Usos for the Tag belts at Mania] I feel that better. But I feel that if the Tag match happen on Saturday and they win, you know where I'm going? Sami can do a run-in to help... Because The Usos are gonna come out and do something to Cody and the other one [Solo Sikoa]. And maybe Cody fight them off and Roman cheat or something and Sami come in and strip the ref or hit Roman with something and Cody do his kick. I got goosebumps thinking about it," he said. [1:26:50 - 1:27:32]

Can Sami Zayn defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Last Saturday, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will now face Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows unless The Tribal Chief loses his title to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Sylvain Grenier addressed the possibility of Zayn dethroning Reigns before WrestleMania.

"Do you think the belt really matter at that storyline? I don't think it does. I think it's more personal. I wish for him, especially in Montreal, if he wins in Montreal the place is gonna go banana. But it's gonna take away from the champion because if the champion wins in Montreal and beat the hometown boy, the roof is gonna explode but the wrong way and that's what they want because he's a heel now. So, I think they're gonna keep the heat on Roman," Grenier added. [1:25:57 - 1:26:33]

