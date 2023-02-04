Working with Roman Reigns has made 38-year-old a "bigger star" in WWE, legend claims

Roman Reigns is unquestionably the biggest star in all of sports entertainment at the moment. He has held both WWE World Titles for well over two years and shows no signs of slowing down. However, the Tribal Chief has a Sami Zayn problem to deal with right now.

The 38-year-old turned on the Head of the Table at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event. It happened moments after Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the main event.

While fans expected Sami Zayn to turn on the Bloodline, the execution of the segment was fantastic and everyone played their part to perfection. On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, former WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Matt Hardy weighed in on the segment.

"It was a great start to the newest chapter. It’s been a great story. I love what they have done. I love Roman and the Usos and the Bloodline so much. Sami is such a good injection into it and he has played his part to perfection and he really has become a bigger star as time has gone on doing this. His reaction to finally flipping the switch and turning on Roman was fantastic," Matt Hardy said. (6:05 - 6:37)

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns addressed the events that happened at Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief called Sami Zayn greedy and ungrateful before a man in a hoodie attacked him.

It turned out to be Sami Zayn, and the former Honorary Uce unloaded on his former leader. The Canadian star delivered a huge Spear as The Tribal Chief scurried out of the ring. Zayn picked up a microphone and declared his intention to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked Zayn, setting him up for Reigns to beat him down. The leader of the Bloodline promised Zayn that at Elimination in Montreal, he will break Sami in front of his family the way he broke Reigns' family (The Bloodline).

