4 reasons why Sami Zayn must defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2023 saw Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns continue their epic odyssey by kicking off their much-awaited feud. The Tribal Chief was addressing Zayn's supposed betrayal of The Bloodline when the latter attacked him out of nowhere to a huge ovation.

The former Honorary Uce demanded to face Reigns at the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2023 before Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa interfered.

The Undisputed Universal Champion agreed to the match as he stood over a fallen Zayn, leaving the WWE Universe giddy with excitement. Seeing Zayn compete for the biggest prize in the business in front of his famously vocal hometown crowd promises to be a sight to behold. Should he defeat The Tribal Chief, though? Many fans seem to think so.

Here are four reasons why Sami Zayn must defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023:

#4. It would be a good way to split up the world titles

The undisputed championship needs to be split back into two world titles soon

For almost a year now, WWE has faced a huge dilemma regarding its two world titles and how to split them. There have been rumors that Roman Reigns may be stripped of one title while losing the other at WrestleMania. Now that two red-hot challengers in, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, have emerged for The Tribal Chief, the time could be right to split the championships.

Cody Rhodes has already won the Royal Rumble and has a personal connection with the WWE championship dating back to his father. He could use his WrestleMania 39 ticket to protect the title from being defended before the Show of Shows, leaving Reigns to defend only the Universal title in Montreal.

Zayn could then take one title off Reigns before Rhodes finishes the story on the Grandest Stage of Them All. If anyone is popular enough to split the honors of defeating Roman Reigns with The American Nightmare, it's Sami Zayn.

#3. Sami Zayn dethroning Roman Reigns just weeks before WrestleMania 39 would be unpredictable

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? https://t.co/mLMHBR6MgF

If there's one thing the WWE Universe loves, it's an unpredictable storyline. The Bloodline story has thus far been one of the most difficult to predict, which is why it has been such a hit. With a WrestleMania 39 clash already set up between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, few expect Sami Zayn to win in Montreal.

Imagine if he does win. Imagine how much interest it would generate for the rest of the road to WrestleMania 39! Who would challenge Zayn at the Show of Shows? Who would Reigns face in Hollywood? What would become of The Bloodline?

Considering how much the Triple H regime loves to swerve the WWE Universe, it could even be a way to have The Rock return to face Reigns without the titles involved. Zayn could then relinquish the WWE Championship, leading to a tournament on RAW to determine who would face Cody Rhodes for it in the main event at the SoFi Stadium.

#2. A disqualification win for Sami Zayn could be a way to amplify Roman Reigns' heat heading to WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief could take the easy way out to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Due to The Bloodline's success, Sami Zayn arguably has the most momentum of any star in pro wrestling industry. The former Honorary Uce is on a roll and has been receiving the biggest reactions in all of WWE for a while now. Noise levels have risen significantly since he finally split from The Bloodline, confirming him as the most beloved babyface in the company today.

Due to Zayn's incredible popularity, the company might not be able to afford to have him lose and thus need to have him win via disqualification.

Having Roman Reigns take the easy way out would evoke such a visceral reaction from the crowd and ramp up his heel heat on the way to 'Mania. This would make Cody Rhodes' potential win in Hollywood even more special since the crowd would be infinitely more eager to see The Tribal Chief lose.

#1. The hometown pop for Sami Zayn would be insane

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Idea:



Reigns comes out first in Montréal. Surrounded by Heyman, Solo and Jimmy.



Sami out second to a deafening ovation. Accompanied by KO and … Bret Hart, the man who introduced him to the WWE Universe in Montréal prior to his debut.



Cmon! I have chills just tweeting it. Idea: Reigns comes out first in Montréal. Surrounded by Heyman, Solo and Jimmy.Sami out second to a deafening ovation. Accompanied by KO and … Bret Hart, the man who introduced him to the WWE Universe in Montréal prior to his debut. Cmon! I have chills just tweeting it.

Sami Zayn is the most beloved babyface in WWE today. The reaction he received while going up against The Bloodline on SmackDown was reminiscent of 2014 Daniel Bryan and 2019 Kofi Kingston.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is arguably the biggest heel in the company in over a decade, receiving boos at levels only reserved for all-time great heels like Triple H.

Elimination Chamber 2023 emanates from Zayn's hometown of Montreal, which traditionally has some of the loudest WWE crowds. Imagine the reaction if Zayn does the impossible and pins Reigns for the first time in three years in front of his friends and family.

WWE is all about moments, so just for that potential "all-timer" pop, Sami Zayn must win in Montreal.

Do you think Sami Zayn will dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Should Sami Zayn defeat Roman Reigns in Montreal? Yes No 0 votes