"Don't want it to look like Daniel Bryan" - Ex-WWE star on Sami Zayn possibly dethroning Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier recently addressed the possibility of Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Last Saturday, Zayn turned on The Bloodline after Reigns defeated Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The former Honorary Uce refused to join The Bloodline's attack on Owens after the match. Instead, he hit The Tribal Chief with a chair. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn told Reigns that he was now coming for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars will square off in a title match at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Grenier addressed the possibility of Zayn being the one to defeat Reigns instead of the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes.

"You know, because I don't want it to look like Daniel Bryan a couple of years ago. He's in that kind of position. And since the turn just happened, maybe I create a WrestleMania moment, not the Chamber. Create a WrestleMania moment. And sometimes it doesn't have to be a, a match. It can be, he runs in the ring in Roman's match. He make Roman lose to Cody, can be something like that," he said. [1:25:17 - 1:25:53]

The former WWE World Tag Team Champion pointed out that the World Title does not matter in Zayn's feud with Reigns as it has become more personal.

"Do you think the belt really matter at that storyline? I don't think it does. I think it's more personal. I wish for him, especially in Montreal, if he wins in Montreal the place is gonna go banana. But it's gonna take away from the champion because if the champion wins in Montreal and beat the hometown boy, the roof is gonna explode but the wrong way and that's what they want because he's a heel now. So, I think they're gonna keep the heat on Roman," Grenier added. [1:25:57 - 1:26:33]

Sami Zayn has become a bigger star in WWE

Sami Zayn's popularity has rapidly grown since he started working on The Bloodline storyline. Several fans, critics, and legends have praised the former Honorary Uce's performance.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former member of Team Extreme stated that Zayn had become a "bigger star" in WWE.

"It was a great start to the newest chapter. It's been a great story. I love what they have done. I love Roman and the Usos and the Bloodline so much. Sami is such a good injection into it and he has played his part to perfection and he really has become a bigger star as time has gone on doing this. His reaction to finally flipping the switch and turning on Roman was fantastic," Matt Hardy said.

