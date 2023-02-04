Solo Sikoa sends a two-word message to Sami Zayn after attacking Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa sent a two-word message to Sami Zayn after his attack on Roman Reigns on SmackDown last night.

During the final segment of this week's blue show, Reigns addressed The Bloodline's actions from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, The Tribal Chief was in for a surprise, as he was blindsided by Zayn, who even hit a spear on his former stablemate.

Solo and Jimmy Uso eventually hit the scene to save The Head of the Table. By the end of the evening, The Bloodline once again left Zayn laying in the ring, just like they did in San Antonio.

Taking to Instagram, Sikoa sent a two-word message to the former Honorary Uce.

"Stay down" wrote Solo Sikoa

Check out this screenshot of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Vince Russo thinks Sami Zayn will gain more popularity even after losing to Roman Reigns

Vince Russo believes that Sami Zayn's popularity with fans won't take a hit even if he suffered a loss to Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran explained his reasoning, stating that Zayn's underdog mentality is going to get him cheered on by the WWE Universe. Russo said:

"Here's where they are. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar. We know, no way in heck AJ is gonna beat him, but this is the way they always think, bro. If they have a hell of a match, Sami Zayn is gonna get over even if he loses. You know that's how they think. He's gonna have a hell of a match in his hometown, and he's Rocky Balboa, and he's not giving up, and Roman Reigns is shaking his head, saying, 'I can't put this guy away.' That's gonna get Sami over!"

Zayn and Reigns will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber show in Montreal, Canada.

Are you excited about Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PLE? Sound off in the comment section below.

