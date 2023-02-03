WWE veteran thinks top star will get "over" with fans even by losing to Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that Sami Zayn would get over with fans even if he fails to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

At last week's Royal Rumble 2023, The Tribal Chief retained his title against Kevin Owens in the show's main event. Though the match itself was great, the aftermath left the fans shaken. The Bloodline began to attack KO, with Zayn looking on in despair as his former best friend was being brutalized. As it turned out, Sami Zayn slammed Roman Reigns with a chair instead of joining in the attack.

Following this, barring Jey Uso, who walked away, The Bloodline relentlessly assaulted both Zayn and Owens. The segment set the stage for a rumored clash between The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that the former Honorary Uce would get over with fans even by losing to Reigns. He cited the example of the match between AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar from Survivor Series 2017, where Styles gave it his all but failed to defeat The Beast Incarnate.

Russo explained that Sami Zayn taking Roman Reigns to the limit but eventually falling short of winning would only make him more popular with fans.

"Here's where they are. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar. We know, no way in heck AJ is gonna beat him, but this is the way they always think, bro. If they have a hell of a match, Sami Zayn is gonna get over even if he loses. You know that's how they think. He's gonna have a hell of a match in his hometown, and he's Rocky Balboa, and he's not giving up, and Roman Reigns is shaking his head, saying, 'I can't put this guy away.' That's gonna get Sami over!" said Vince Russo. [3:42 - 4:21]

WWE has plans in store for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for this week's SmackDown

It's safe to say fans are waiting with bated breath to see what lies ahead for Zayn after his time in The Bloodline ended at Royal Rumble 2023. A recent report suggested that WWE indeed had plans to progress Sami Zayn and The Tribal Chief's storyline on this week's edition of SmackDown.

As per the report, Reigns and Zayn could face off on Friday night. However, it was also pointed out that Jey Uso, whose status in The Bloodline is a hot topic of debate among fans, may not be around. Regardless of whatever WWE has planned, it's safe to say the episode could be a big rating hit for the company.

