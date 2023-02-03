Plans for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown following The Bloodline's implosion revealed - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble ended on a shocking note as Sami Zayn slammed Roman Reigns with a steel chair, only to get brutally beaten down by The Bloodline. A new report indicates that we could witness the further progression of the storyline on the upcoming SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the company's latest premium live event. After the match, The Bloodline brutally assaulted KO and asked Sami to join in.

However, the Honorary Uce decided to turn on Reigns, which resulted in the heel group laying him out as well. Jey Uso also walked out on his family as he did not support their actions.

Sami Zayn's storyline with Bloodline has been in motion for the last several months. The ending to the Royal Rumble left many wondering what's next to follow for all the men involved.

Xero News has provided an update on the situation, stating that Reigns and Zayn will come face-to-face on the blue brand this week. It was also noted that Jey Uso won't be present on the show.

Can Sami Zayn end Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's dominance in WWE?

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominating factions in WWE history. Every member of the group, bar Solo Sikoa, is a double champion, and no one has been able to stop them since their formation.

However, Sami Zayn's actions at Royal Rumble could have a trickle-down effect on the group. Following the Honorary Uce's chair shot at Reigns, he was viciously assaulted by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. This did not sit well with Jey Uso, who decided to walk out on his family.

Jey has been a victim of Roman Reigns' physical and mental torture in the past and could side with Kevin Owens and Zayn in their battle against the Samoan faction.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Look at Solo's face when Roman Reigns says we are at war now... We take no Prisoners. Look at how emotional Solo Sikoa gets. He understands this means he will have to battle Jey Uso in this war. This is over the top...so much emotion in this ending. #SmackDown Look at Solo's face when Roman Reigns says we are at war now... We take no Prisoners. Look at how emotional Solo Sikoa gets. He understands this means he will have to battle Jey Uso in this war. This is over the top...so much emotion in this ending. #SmackDown https://t.co/sbUh4XXc63

It has also been reported that Roman Reigns could face Sami Zayn at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber. The event will take place in Sami's hometown of Montreal, Canada, which could work in his favor.

