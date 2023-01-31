"What sense does that make?" - Vince Russo feels WWE is wasting Hall of Famer after match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Baron Corbin's lean patch and his pairing with Hall of Famer JBL.

The Modern Day Wrestling God faced off with Johnny Gargano this week for a spot in the United States Title Elimination Chamber Match. JBL was neutralized when Dexter Lumis put a hatchet through his hat. Gargano picked up the win with a small package to enter his first Elimination Chamber match.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE was wasting JBL's talents. He questioned why the creative team paired Corbin with the Hall of Famer only to have him lose to stars like Johnny Gargano:

"If JBL was not a millionaire, I would get this," Russo said. "But you bring him in, and the guy he's with is gonna lose to a guy half his size. Like what sense does that make? And then you got Lumis out there. They totally don't know what to do with him." [From 41:50 - 42:20]

Baron Corbin couldn't compete at the WWE Royal Rumble due to Brock Lesnar

Number 12 was a high spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match as Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring.

The Beast was at his destructive best as he eliminated Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins, and Chad Gable in quick succession. However, he fell victim to the formidable Bobby Lashley and was eliminated from the match.

This enraged The Beast and he destroyed the announce table with steel steps at ringside. He then attacked Baron Corbin as he entered the ring and planted him with an F5.

