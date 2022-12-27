"He got f**king embarrassed" – JBL's locker room behavior allegedly changed after getting knocked out by former WWE commentator

Former WWE Superstar René Duprée recently addressed how John "Bradshaw" Layfield's locker room behavior changed after getting knocked out by Joey Styles.

While JBL was one of the locker room leaders in the Stamford-based company, a few superstars have previously pointed out that he was also one of the "biggest bullies" in the locker room. In 2008, he reportedly got into an altercation with former commentator Joey Styles. After JBL kept bothering Styles during a tour in Iraq, the two ended up getting into a fight that saw the commentator deliver a devastating punch to his rival. The hit reportedly left JBL with a cut and blackened eye.

During the latest episode of Café de René, a fan asked former superstar René Duprée if JBL was still a "bully" after getting knocked out by Styles. He also wanted to know if the locker room looked differently at the Hall of Famer after his altercation with the former commentator.

"Okay, I wasn't there but from what I heard he would just sit in a corner on his laptop wouldn't talk to nobody. Yeah, he got f**king embarrassed like a motherf**ker. Jesus, when I heard that story I was like, I felt like, 'Wow, you got put in your place,' you know," he said. [27:26 - 27:47]

Val Venis on JBL being a "bully" in WWE

In 1998, Val Venis joined the Stamford-based company. He spent about a decade in WWE before getting released from his contract in January 2009. During his time in the company, the 51-year-old shared a locker room with many wrestlers, including JBL.

During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that JBL was the "biggest backstage bully" in WWE during his stint.

"I always considered JBL to be a walking home entertainment center. There were times, because he never had a filter, things that would come out of his mouth were incredible. I don't know how he didn't get fired for some of the things that would come out of his mouth," he said. [0:17 - 0:35]

