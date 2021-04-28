WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reveals he has an idea for getting back into pro-wrestling

JBL recently joined the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2020. The last time he was seen in his ring-gear was back in 2009 at WrestleMania 25. However, he has revealed that he does have an idea of how he can return to the ring.

The former WWE Champion conducted a Q&A on his YouTube channel, where a fan asked if he has any plans on returning to the ring. To which he replied that he does have a couple of ideas.

JBL's last match with WWE was against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25. He lost the Intercontinental Championship to the luchadore in just 25 seconds. It was after this match that he "quit" and later moved back into a commentary position.

Layfield isn't against the idea of a return to the ring. He does have plans, but does not know if he will ever go through with them. JBL explained:

"Yeah I do. I mean I would love to. I have an idea for getting back. Every wrestler has an idea, that doesn't mean I'm gonna do it, and I don't know if my body will allow me to do it. Right now I'm just playing golf and enjoying life."

A return to the ring for JBL would be great to see. However, it looks like he is enjoying his life right now, so fans shouldn't hope for anything too soon.

Where could JBL go if he does decide to return to the ring?

While a return to the ring for JBL is unlikely, if he does choose to return, there will be plenty of landing spots for the WWE Hall of Famer. Of course, a return to WWE would be most likely, but companies like AEW and IMPACT could bite as well.

Advertisement

AEW could be very favorable for the former WWE Champion, considering how many former WWE stars and Hall of Famers currently work for the company.

Stars like the Big Show, Sting, Arn Anderson and, most recently, Christian have signed with AEW.

Not sure that's how @Christian4Peeps saw his debut going but he ended up with the AEW World Championship belt so.... 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3NLRQ2XjFh — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021

If he does decide to return, where would you like to see JBL end up? Let us know what you think in the comments section.