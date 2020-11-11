JBL opens up about the backstage atmosphere after Eddie Guerrero's death (Exclusive)

WWE legend JBL was a guest on this week's edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE Champion spoke about a number of things during his appearance on the show including the late great Eddie Guerrero.

JBL heaped praise on the late WWE legend and described what an amazing human being Eddie Guerrero was. JBL also told the story about a time in his life when he was having some issues when Eddie Guerrero was the only one to sense that something was wrong and took the time to sit and talk to him:

Eddie was awesome. He was an awesome human being. I got the privilege of doing a part of his eulogy, which unfortunately was a privilege, I wish he was still around. He was a groomsman at my wedding also, Eddie was a good friend of mine and just the salt of the earth. Eddie was such a good dude. I mean, you wouldn't believe what a good man Eddie Guerrero was. He would go to people, he could sense somehow when things were going wrong. I had some things going wrong in my life at one point, Eddie came up to me... nobody sensed it, nobody knew, I thought I'd kept it hidden and he goes, 'Hey man, I know something's wrong' and he sat there and talked to me for a while. That's what Eddie does, he did that with everybody and he was quick with a joke, loved to laugh. Eddie was a terrific human being.

JBL opens up about the backstage atmosphere after Eddie Guerrero's passing

JBL also spoke about being backstage and finding out about Eddie Guerrero's death. He said that he knew something was very wrong as soon as he saw Rey Mysterio crying:

We were in Minnesota. I remember walking in and I saw Rey Mysterio crying over by where we had make-up, sometimes we had the makeup area when you walk in, and I knew something was wrong. I never dreamed it was Eddie, just happened. He was clean, he was sober, his heart just gave out on him for some reason.

