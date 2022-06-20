Create
"A terrific human being" – WWE Legend praises John Cena for his incredible work with Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena has granted over 650 wishes!
Thomas Crack
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 20, 2022 07:40 PM IST

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently applauded John Cena's work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish specializes in granting wishes for children aged 2.5 to 18 and suffering from a terminal illness. One company the foundation has worked closely with is WWE. And, despite his busy schedule, John Cena has always taken time to meet his most adoring fans for many years while also fulfilling many wishes.

Recently, JBL praised the 16-time world champion for his work with Make-A-Wish, hailing Cena as a great WWE representative:

"Few people in history have meant as much to @wwe as @JohnCena – the best representative one could ask for, and a terrific human being. So proud of John and all he continues to do. This is amazing." (H/T: Twitter)
.@JohnCena has granted more wishes via @MakeAWish than any other celebrity in history. #CenaMonth https://t.co/V4DEPknVd2

Through his work with Make-A-Wish, John Cena has fulfilled the dreams of many young, passionate fans.

John Cena recently met with a young Ukrainian fan

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to more than seven million of its citizens leaving the country.

One person forced to flee the city of Mariupol was a teenager and John Cena superfan Misha Rohozhyn. He and his mother, Liana, are currently residing in the Netherlands. Misha's mother said her son built up the courage to leave home due to his dream of meeting the former WWE Champion one day.

.@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed. To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. https://t.co/0Aeab4GkPZ

That dream became a reality as Cena met Misha in the Netherlands a few weeks ago, as seen in the tweet above.

