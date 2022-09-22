WWE Hall of Famer recalls how Vince McMahon came up with the idea of popular Attitude Era tag team

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has recalled the origins of his iconic tag team APA and Vince McMahon's involvement in the process.

Vince McMahon has been criticized for his booking and creative decisions in recent years. However, the former WWE Chairman created several iconic superstars and tag teams during the Attitude Era, including APA. The legendary tandem consisted of Bradshaw and Ron Simmons.

Speaking on Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner, the former WWE Champion recalled the time when McMahon suggested the idea for the tag team.

"We were in Philadelphia, we had a double-shot and it was my birthday and we had gone out after the matches. So, we drove down, we had TV in Baltimore. By the time we got down to Baltimore, I was pretty much in the bag. It was me, Ron, Godfather, and Teddy Long and I'm just ingesting anything they give me. We get down there go to the TV bar, which we never did. There was nowhere else to go and we didn't know anywhere else to go."

At one point, Simons thought McMahon was going to fire them instead of forming a tandem:

"Vince and Shane [McMahon] walk in and they end up putting me in their limousine and sending me back to the Red Roof we were staying at the Baltimore airport." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

In the end, McMahon praised both the stars and presented them with the idea of forming the Acolytes Protection Agency. The duo later became highly popular among the WWE Universe, capturing the tag team championship on three occasions.

Triple H recalls an important lesson he learned from Vince McMahon

In July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the promotion after a storied career. Triple H has since taken over his duties as the creative head and got promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Speaking to Sporting News, Triple H recalled an important lesson he learned from his father-in-law. He also praised the veteran promoter's remarkable contributions to the business.

"All these people that are here today, it's all to his genius, his drive, his vision. Things change, and he's taught me an important lesson also. When things change, you don't wanna be first in. You don't wanna be last in, but you wanna let other people kind of get in there a little bit and see how the water feels and then get in there." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Hunter has recently made several changes to WWE's product and is expected to carry the company into the future. It will be interesting to see how the promotion will fare in McMahon's absence.

