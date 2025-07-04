JBL recalls Vince McMahon "changing his mind" about Kevin Owens in WWE

Kevin Owens debuted on WWE's main roster in 2015 when Vince McMahon oversaw RAW and SmackDown's creative direction. John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently gave an insight into how his former boss changed his mind about The Prizefighter.
During his 40-year tenure as WWE boss, McMahon was known for selecting wrestlers with impressive physiques as World Champions. In 2016, he bucked the trend by choosing Owens as the next Universal Champion after Finn Balor suffered a shoulder injury at SummerSlam.
JBL said on the Something to Wrestle podcast that Owens proved to McMahon how good he is:
"That was under Vince that he first became champion. That was Vince changing his mind. That tells you how good Kevin Owens is. Kevin Owens is not a Vince guy, as far as the body shape. Vince liked the great big guys, especially to be champion." [21:43 – 21:57]
Owens won several titles during McMahon's creative regime, including the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He also headlined the first night of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin.
JBL never expected Kevin Owens to win a WWE world title
In 2004, John Bradshaw Layfield defeated Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash to win the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar, Edge, and John Cena also held the company's most prestigious title during that era.
Based on Vince McMahon's past booking of WWE Champions, JBL did not rate Owens' chances of capturing a major title:
"Kevin's such a good worker and such a good promo. He's a smart guy, and Vince made him champion. Vince would have never thought when he saw him, 'This guy's gonna be my champion,' and I would have thought this is not something Vince is going to have. Vince loved him, obviously. He made him champion. That tells you a lot about Kevin Owens." [22:00 – 22:20]
In 2017, Owens attacked McMahon during a memorable SmackDown segment. The storyline led to a match between KO and Shane McMahon at Hell in a Cell, where Shane jumped off the top of the steel structure.
