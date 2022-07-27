"The greatest Luchador of all time" - Long-time WWE rival of Rey Mysterio pays tribute to the masked superstar  

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently praised Rey Mysterio, hailing him as the greatest masked wrestler to ever perform in the ring.

This past Monday on RAW, the WWE Universe celebrated the 20th anniversary of Rey's career in the company. During the most recent edition of RAW Talk, one of Mysterio's greatest rivals, JBL, had nothing but kind words for the former WWE Champion.

"But no one reached that level because it's so hard to relate to an audience when you're wearing a mask. And I think it shows the greatness of Rey Mysterio. He is in my opinion, the greatest Luchador of all time, the greatest mask wearer of all time, and if you just put all that aside, he's one of the all-time greats, just by himself, it's tremendous that he's had 20 years, what an incredible run as the greatest underdog in WWE history." From 0:30 to 0:54

Rey Mysterio is still one of the biggest stars in wrestling today, with The Luchador being the current cover star of the company's popular video game, WWE 2K22.

Former WWE Head writer has his say on Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration

Over the past couple of years, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been working in a tag team with his 25 year old son Dominik Mysterio.

With their partnership going on for as long as it has, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week that Rey's son should have turned his back on his dad during the celebration.

"This was the night Dominik should've turned. You talked about this weeks ago. See Chris, I'm giving you credit. This was tailor-made with the family there. I was just waiting for it. And bro, I was watching him in the back and he was kinda selling like and I'm just waiting for the punchline. That never came." H/T Sportskeeda

The Mysterios are set to take on the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest this Saturday at SummerSlam in a high stakes tag team match.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should turn on his father? Let us know in the comments section below.

