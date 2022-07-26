"I'm just waiting for the punchline" – Former writer bashes WWE for Rey Mysterio's anniversary celebration (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that there should be a twist in the plot during Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration segment on the latest edition of RAW.

During the celebration, the Legendary Luchador addressed the fans and thanked some of his friends who helped him along the way. He recalled how Dean Malenko, Batista, Edge, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero helped him climb to the top of the mountain.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that it was the best opportunity for Dominik to turn on his father. He detailed that he kept waiting for the heel turn but WWE did not pull the trigger on it.

Here's what Russo said:

"This was the night Dominik should've turned. You talked about this weeks ago. See Chris, I'm giving you credit. This was tailor-made with the family there. I was just waiting for it. And bro, I was watching him in the back and he was kinda selling like and I'm just waiting for the punchline. That never came." (From 50:55 - 51:27)

The Judgment Day attacked Rey Mysterio

Finn Balor and Damian Priest encircled the ring as Rey delivered a heartfelt speech to the WWE Universe. This resulted in a tag team matchup between the two teams. However, the Mysterios won over their tormentors as the Master of 619 landed a Frog Splash on Balor to claim the win.

The celebration did not last long as Rhea Ripley crashed the backstage party. Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, confronted Ripley but she dragged Dominik away. Rey Mysterio gave chase but was ambushed by Balor and Priest, leading to a brutal beatdown.

Do you agree with Russo that Dominik should have turned heel and spoiled his father's 20th Anniversary Celebration? Sound off in the comments below.

