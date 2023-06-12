JBL responds to wrestling veteran's claim of nearly getting killed at the hands of former WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) responded to the industry veteran Dutch Mantell after he blamed him for getting smashed at the hands of Sycho Sid.

On the July 29, 1996, episode of Monday Night RAW, the former world champion and Mantell (fka Uncle Zebekiah) took on Sycho Sid, with the latter emerging victorious.

"Dirty" Dutch Mantell recently took notice of a resurfaced video of the following match. The match's closing moments saw The Master and Ruler of the World viciously power bombing Layfield and Mantell across the spring mat. It left the WWE fans, Vince McMahon and Jim Ross, in wonder.

The wrestling veteran took to Twitter to blame John Bradshaw Layfield for being his partner against Sid. Mantell realized the moment of being smashed by Sycho Sid as "f**ked up."

In response to Dutch Mantell, JBL apologized to him. He also sarcastically mentioned that he felt it was an excellent time to get almost killed at the hands of the 62-year-old wrestling legend.

"I'm very sorry Dutch, it seemed like such a good idea at the time," Layfield wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

JBL claimed his former tag team partner would have been successful outside WWE

According to Layfield, Ron Simmons would have succeeded in MMA, and Ken Shamrock would have had a better career if he had not left WWE.

A wrestling fan sent a video of Ken Shamrock saying on a talk program that Ron Simmons could have accomplished it in MMA. For many years, the Hall of Famer and Simmons were referred to in WWE as The Acolytes Protection Agency (APA).

JBL responded to Shamrock's remark by stating that his former tag team partner would have succeeded in everything he tried. The veteran indicated that if Ken Shamrock had stayed with the Stamford-based company, he would have had a more extraordinary career.

"Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed," he tweeted.

Check out the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet below:

John Layfield @JCLayfield Scott Johnson @WJXTScottJ @BriscoBradshaw @JCLayfield @Fgbrisco @ShamrockKen says Ron Simmons could easily do MMA. Thoughts? twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… @BriscoBradshaw @JCLayfield @Fgbrisco @ShamrockKen says Ron Simmons could easily do MMA. Thoughts? twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed. twitter.com/WJXTScottJ/sta… Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed. twitter.com/WJXTScottJ/sta…

After Baron Corbin's alliance with JBL failed, the Hall of Famer is absent from WWE programming. It remains to be seen if the former world champion will return to form an allegiance with another superstar.

Do you want to see JBL return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes