JBL claims 65-year-old WWE legend would have been successful in MMA

JBL believes a former WWE Superstar would have done great in MMA if he had pursued the craft.

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. He last competed in the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble match in 2014. His final one-on-one clash before that was an embarrassingly quick loss to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25 for the Intercontinental Championship. The legend briefly returned as Baron Corbin's manager recently and referred to the 38-year-old as a "modern-day wrestling God". However, the partnership ultimately didn't work out and JBL kicked Corbin to the curb.

A wrestling fan posted a clip of Ken Shamrock stating on a talk show that Ron Simmons could have made it in MMA. Layfield and Simmons were known as The Acolytes Protection Agency (APA) tag team in WWE for many years.

"Not only is he (Ron Simmons) tough, but he's big, and he's strong. So, he was a legitimate bada** and in my opinion, if he would have done MMA he could have done well," said Ken Shamrock. [00:22 - 00:34]

JBL reacted to the comment from Shamrock and noted that his former tag team partner would have been successful in anything he tried. The veteran noted that Ken Shamrock would have had a better career in the company as well if he decided to stay with the company.

"Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed," he tweeted.

JBL claims he is willing to return to WWE television if he is aligned with Jinder Mahal

JBL recently claimed that he would return to television if he was aligned with Jinder Mahal.

Indus Sher made their main roster debut last night on RAW with a dominant victory over enhancement talent. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal accompanied Veer Mahaan and Sanga to the ring for the match in a turtleneck sweater.

Bradshaw recently appeared on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show and disclosed that he would love to manage Mahal and Mahaan. He added that he tried to learn Hindi a couple of years ago but wasn't successful.

"Hey, I am a big fan of Jinder Mahal and Veer. I love those guys. Yes, I would love to manage those guys." JBL added, "I even tried to learn Hindi a couple of years ago, but I wasn't very good at it. It's a hard language," he said.

While the 56-year-old's run with Baron Corbin didn't go as planned, he still can manage another superstar down the road if the opportunity presents itself.

