WWE Hall of Famer JBL gave his first interview since making his triumphant return last night on Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion now serves as the ringside manager and confidant for Baron Corbin. Many have been speculating that the two brash stars were set to form an alliance after Corbin was seen getting into the back of a limo that resembled Layfield's, last month on SmackDown.

Following the confirmation of their association last night, John Bradshaw Layfield gave his first interview with WWE on RAW Talk, where he praised Corbin and his abilities in the ring.

"Me returning has nothing to do with the fact that this is the emergence, the debut of the modern day ‘Wrestling God’. The era of dominance, this man is a cornerstone, this is what you build a company on. So this has nothing to do with my return, I came back for one reason and one reason only and that is because this man, this man is here." [0:21 - 0:41]

Watch the full interview below:

While Corbin is a former Mr. Money In The Bank and a former United States Champion, the 38-year-old star is yet to capture a world championship in WWE, and his new manager may finally be the key to him unlocking his full potential.

WWE Hall of Famer on JBL's return

One person who knows the old 'Wrestling God' very well is Gerald Brisco, who currently hosts the podcast, Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw alongside the limo-riding WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brisco shared his thoughts on what it is like to see his friend on WWE TV again.

"Back to where he [JBL] belongs. It’s so great to see my podcast partner JBL in a WWE ring. Baron Corbin will gain a tremendous amount of knowledge from the Wrestling God, we saw immediate results tonight when Baron took Dolph [Ziggler] for the 3 count. Big things are in store." (H/T Sportskeeda)

With their new partnership, Corbin is now once again officially part of the Monday Night RAW roster, following Rey Mysterio's switch to SmackDown last Friday.

