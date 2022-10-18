'Back to where he belongs' - WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco on JBL's massive WWE RAW return (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made a stunning return to RAW this week, aligning with Baron Corbin as his on-screen manager. His podcast partner and a living legend in his own right, Gerald Brisco, spoke highly about the comeback. Brisco even declared that the former world champion is back where he belongs.

The two WWE Hall of Famers host the entertaining Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, which is a trip down memory lane with many guests from the world of pro wrestling. They have also been friends and associates since their time in the company. As one would expect, Brisco was delighted to see JBL back in action again.

Brisco spoke about how an alliance with JBL could potentially launch Corbin to the next level. He also mentioned his massive win against veteran Dolph Ziggler.

"Back to where he [JBL] belongs. It’s so great to see my podcast partner JBL in a WWE ring. Baron Corbin will gain a tremendous amount of knowledge from the Wrestling God, we saw immediate results tonight when Baron took Dolph [Ziggler] for the 3 count. Big things are in store."

We can only concur with Mr. Brisco's assessment. The ease with which JBL stepped back into his heat-generating role was a thing of supreme beauty.

Will the two WWE Hall of Famers continue their podcast?

Fans of the podcast need not be afraid because we at Sportskeeda Wrestling can confirm that the show will indeed continue in all its glory.

The podcast will center around JBL's new schedule, but it will run in parallel with the Hall of Famer's presence in the company's programming.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our best wishes to JBL, a great friend of the site, in this new role and look forward to the coming weeks. Under the new regime, Baron Corbin may not just succeed but thrive.

