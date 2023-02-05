JBL responds to WWE personality offering to pay superstar to destroy his property

JBL recently responded to Greg Miller's offer to pay Dexter Lumis to destroy his hat.

Last week on RAW, Johnny Gargano faced off against Baron Corbin. While the two men put on a good showing, fans were talking about Dexter Lumis, who was at ringside for the match.

Midway through the contest, JBL tried to get involved, but he was stopped when Lumis pulled out an ax and took a swing at him. While he missed the WWE Hall of Famer, Lumis was able to damage his hat, which was placed at ringside.

Following the match, the former WWE Champion posted a photo of his destroyed hat and said that he wished Greg Miller's head was under when Dexter smashed it.

"Only thing I would change in the axe going through my hat is I wish ⁦@GameOverGreggy⁩ -if that is indeed his real name-was wearing it," JBL tweeted.

Greg Miller replied by offering to pay Dexter Lumis for each hat of John Bradshaw Layfield's he destroys.

"Man, @DexterWWE, I will Venmo you $10 for each JBL hat you destroy," Miller tweeted.

JBL quickly responded to Miller's offer to pay Dexter Lumis $10 for every hat he destroys by making some references to popular horror movies.

"Do you @GameOverGreggy -if that is indeed your real name-really think they have Venmo at Crystal Lake, Haddonfield or Elm Street?," wrote the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Twitter war between JBL and Greg Miller continued

Their war of words continued on Twitter for quite some time when Greg Miller made a witty comment about the former WWE Champion's educational background.

"Hey, man, Abilene Christian University taught you to read all the way at a fourth grade level — ANYTHING can happen!" wrote Miller.

John Bradshaw Layfield then made a bold claim about ACU when he called it the Harvard of the South:

"I will not lower myself to a war of words on Twitter….ok, maybe I will. I’ll have you know @GameOverGreggy -if that is indeed your real name-Abilene Christian is known as the Harvard of the South, or rather Harvard is known as ACU of the north."

Miller then responded by calling the legend a disappointment in WWE:

"ACU is the crater of the south and you’re the disappointment of the WWE!"

The WWE Hall of Famer seemed hurt by Miller's tweets as he responded by saying that his comments weren't nice.

"That is just not nice."

It looks like these two men cannot hold themselves back from taking shots at each other. It will be interesting to see what they fight about next.

