JBL reveals backstage details about real-life fight between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero in WWE [Exclusive]

WWE legend JBL appeared as the special guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted where the 2020 Hall of Fame elect shared countless interesting stories.

One of them included JBL recalling the infamous backstage altercation between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero. Both Superstars had gotten into a fight after Guerrero thought that Angle was purposely punching him. Angle stayed back to thank Guerrero for their segment but the latter ended up attacking him.

Soon after that, an agitated Angle got the better of Eddie Guerrero until Big Show decided to intervene and separated both the WWE Superstars.

JBL on real-life fight between Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle in WWE

What an absolute delight it was to have @JCLayfield on Sportskeeda with @chrisprolific. The legend spoke about Roman Reigns, John Cena, Chris Jericho, and much more!https://t.co/NbUDYZF1J7 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) November 11, 2020

During the interview when JBL was asked about his favorite moment involving Kurt Angle, he immediately referred to this fight between Angle and late WWE Superstar, Eddie Guerrero.

JBL revealed that it was the 'one of the funniest things' that he had ever seen in WWE before he went on to narrate the incident from his perspective. Here's what he had to say:

"The fight with Eddie Guerrero. When Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero got into a fight, it was one of the funniest things that I had ever seen. They came back from a match, and they got into a fight. I was sitting by Eddie in the dressing room; it was just Eddie and me. I knew there was a fight because you could always tell when there's a fight going on. And for something that happened in the ring, they got into the fight in the gorilla."

JBL further talked about this fight in the WWE locker room and went on to say:

"They fought all over the place and then they were separated. Eddie was seated beside me and I realised that there's been a fight. Eddie had tried to double-leg him (Kurt Angle) at the Gorrila. Eddie is a tough guy. But there's eight billion people on the planet and Angle was the best out of all of them. It wasn't just good. It was great. So, this was the one thing that you can't do to Kurt Angle. Punch him, hit him with a bat, but don't leg him. He is the best wrestler in the world."

Advertisement

"So, I am sitting there looking at Eddie and he is screaming and I said, 'Why would you leg a gold medalist?' And he didn't even look at me and said, 'Because I am stupid!' I just laughed."

This was one of the unforgettable backstage altercations that still continues to amuse the WWE fans even after several years. JBL chose to see the funny side of things and he shared the same with the viewers today.

Please give H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the video if you use the quotes in an article.