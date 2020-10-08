The late Eddie Guerrero is regarded as one of the best characters in WWE history, one that could be entertaining in a match, as well as in segments and promos. One of Guerrero's most entertaining feuds in his run with WWE came against JBL, way back in 2004.

Eddie Guerrero was an innovator in the ring, be it with his athleticism or his promos, and he had several entertaining ideas during his feud with JBL.

JBL, while speaking on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, revealed the one storyline idea that Eddie Guerrero suggested to him, which he was hesitant to do, as he thought it would get him "killed".

Eddie Guerrero's storyline that JBL feels would have killed him

The feud between JBL and Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship, was an entertaining one, which helped establish the singles career of JBL.

JBL revealed that he and Guerrero both enjoyed the feud and spoke about the storyline ideas that Latino Heat suggested:

"I had so much fun, and Eddie had so much fun with it. Eddie would call me at 2 or 3 in the morning sometimes and go 'I’ve got an idea, ese, say this tomorrow… My ancestors didn’t come over here in a boat, they came over here in an intertube.' I go 'Eddie, you’re gonna get me killed.' Eddie would feed me lines – Eddie loved the JBL character, and he loved JBL against himself. It was the most fun he’s ever had."

JBL praised Guerrero further, crediting him for helping build the JBL character. He stated that without Eddie Guerrero, the JBL character would not exist:

"And without Eddie, there wouldn’t have been a JBL – the heart attack angle, the match in Staples Center that was so bloody, and then the Bullrope Match." (H/T Metro)

Eddie Guerrero held the WWE Championship once, beating Brock Lesnar at No Way Out in 2004, before losing it to JBL at the Great American Bash.

He sadly passed away just a year after he won the title, in November 2005. JBL held the title for a long time, before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.