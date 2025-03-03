JBL reveals whether he's returning to WWE in the buildup to WrestleMania in a special role

JBL has not appeared on WWE TV for a long time. He recently revealed whether he plans to return to the company.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield is regarded as one of the best heels in WWE history. He dominated the ring as WWE Champion during the mid-2000s. After stepping away from the ring, JBL became a commentator. He served as a commentator for both RAW and SmackDown but hasn't put on the headset since 2017.

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, John "Bradshaw" Layfield expressed interest in returning to WWE as a commentator. However, there are no openings at the moment because the current announce team is doing such a great job.

“Of course, I’d be interested. But there’s not a spot available, and I don’t see one coming open. You have great commentators right now. I think Pat McAfee does a great job. I think Wade Barrett does a great job. I think Booker T is doing a great job. Corey Graves—I love those guys. You’ve got wonderful guys who are filling the roles incredibly well, better than I could do.”

The Hall of Famer further stated that he enjoyed working in the commentary booth with Michael Cole, but there's no spot available for him at this time.

“Would I enjoy it? Of course, I would. Yeah, I had a lot of fun being around the boys and a lot of fun working with Michael Cole, but there’s no spot available, and so there’s no future in a commentary role.” [H/T PWMania]

JBL thinks The Rock will wrestle at WrestleMania 41

On the February 21 episode of SmackDown, The Rock returned and told Cody Rhodes that he wanted his soul. However, The American Nightmare rejected this at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

As a result, John Cena turned heel and ambushed Cody alongside The Final Boss and Travis Scott. This sparked speculation that The Great One might return to the ring. Nevertheless, The Rock downplayed those rumors during the post-show press conference.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL highlighted The Rock's love for the business and said there's a chance he might compete at WrestleMania 41.

"I think there's a chance, yeah, because I think The Rock loves wrestling. I think deep down The Rock really enjoys wrestling, and he's always loved the business. Grew up in the business. It's always been a part of his blood. He's really good at it, by the way. I'd love to see him wrestle. I don't know if he will or not. You never know what's a swerve and what isn't."

It will be interesting to see if JBL returns as a commentator should a position on the announce team open up in the future.

