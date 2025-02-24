"There's a chance" The Rock wrestles at WrestleMania 41, WWE legend thinks

The Rock appeared in a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the February 21 edition of SmackDown. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed whether The Final Boss could return to the ring.

Ad

During the segment, The Rock cryptically said he wants Rhodes' "soul." The in-ring promo prompted speculation about the wrestler-turned-actor competing at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. However, he quickly downplayed the rumors by saying at a post-show press conference that the story does not have to lead to a match.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL questioned whether the Hollywood star is secretly planning an in-ring comeback:

"I think there's a chance, yeah, because I think The Rock loves wrestling. I think deep down The Rock really enjoys wrestling, and he's always loved the business. Grew up in the business. It's always been a part of his blood. He's really good at it, by the way. I'd love to see him wrestle. I don't know if he will or not. You never know what's a swerve and what isn't." [9:56 – 10:17]

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

The Final Boss last wrestled on April 6, 2024. He teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL.

JBL wants to see The Rock in a first-time-ever match

For many years, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been considered a dream match. The real-life relatives were originally supposed to face off at WrestleMania XL before Cody Rhodes' popularity caused plans to change.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the idea was nixed in 2024, JBL would still like to see the WrestleMania XL tag team partners go one-on-one:

"When he said Cody and he don't have to culminate in a match, I thought it was a great thing that he said. Now, whether that is true or not is different, whether he's working or whatever else. And, good grief, I hope he's working us because I enjoy being worked. I enjoy swerves coming and I enjoy having the fun of being surprised. I'd love to see Rock in a match, and I'd love to see Rock versus Roman. I think that's one of the most interesting things that's out there." [10:17 – 10:42]

Ad

In the same episode, JBL predicted the outcome of the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback