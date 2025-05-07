JBL reveals why WWE almost fired him

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) wrestled for WWE between 1995 and 2009 before becoming a commentator and on-screen personality. The former WWE Champion recently recalled how his time with the company almost abruptly ended following a backstage complaint.
Layfield used the Clothesline from Hell as a finisher throughout his WWE career. In 1996, the then-rookie was accused of hurting Jake Roberts after hitting the legendary wrestler with the move.
On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Layfield revealed the Clothesline from Hell nearly cost him his job:
"I had been reprimanded and almost fired over the fact that I was accused of hurting people, which I've no idea if Jake said that or if the agent said that, or whoever said it, but that's what it was over, and it very well could have happened. And if it did, I would never, ever hurt anybody on purpose, and I certainly wouldn't hurt Jake Roberts, who I have the most respect for." [1:38:31 – 1:38:53]
JBL faced Roberts at several live events in 1996. He also lost a King of the Ring quarter-final against the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer.
JBL briefly changed his WWE finisher
In 1998, JBL used a two-armed neckbreaker as his new finishing move to defeat Vader at In Your House 24: Breakdown. The match turned out to be Vader's last in-ring appearance at a WWE premium live event.
Layfield used the neckbreaker for one night only after being advised to change his finisher. However, he quickly reverted to using the Clothesline from Hell again.
"I wanted something that I could use on everybody that was easy and safe, and then after I used it the once I thought, 'You know what, I've got this Clothesline, I think I can do it safe,' and I went back to it and nobody said anything," JBL continued. [1:40:53 – 1:41:05]
In the same episode, Layfield shared some advice for Braun Strowman following The Monster of All Monsters' WWE departure.
Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.