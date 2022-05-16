"Screw over your friends"- JBL's advice for an up-and-coming WWE Superstar 

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield aka JBL has an interesting piece of advice for Theory.

Theory has been on a rapid ascend since returning to the main roster last year. After working closely with Vince McMahon for almost a year, the former NXT Star recently defeated Finn Balor to become the United States Champion, winning his first title at the age of 24.

Speaking about the rising star on WWE's The Bump, JBL detailed that he will give Theory the same advice he would have given his younger self, that is, to screw people over:

"My best advice to an incredibly talented person who's incredibly good-looking and reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger is what I would tell my young self and that is screw over your friends. Make your enemies your friends. That way you can screw them over too. That's what life is all about. It's screwing people over and winning and I think theory knows all about that and the future for him is very bright." [from 35:13 to 35:37]

Check out the complete edition of The Bump below:

Theory took on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW last week

The former NXT Star defended his United States Championship for the first time last week when he took on Cody Rhodes in a singles match. The American Nightmare began his championship pursuit after defeating Seth Rollins for the second time at WrestleMania Backlash.

However, the Visionary had no plans to move on from the feud as he attacked Cody during the match, resulting in a DQ. Theory stated his thoughts on the match on WWE's The Bump. Here's what the United States Champion had to say:

"As soon as he [Cody] came back everybody was like, 'Oh, Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes.' The last time I saw Cody before his WrestleMania return, I think I was in diapers. And don't get me wrong, he's great, but Theory is way greater."

Theory is currently a marked man in WWE. The former NXT Star was challenged by Mustafa Ali on RAW three weeks back, which he profoundly refused. Theory also defeated the returning star in a 2-on-1 handicap match where the former teamed up with The Miz.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Prem Deshpande