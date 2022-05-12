"He's great"- Current WWE Superstar reflects on his recent match against Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Theory shared his thoughts on his match against Cody Rhodes on RAW this week.

The up-and-coming superstar defended his United States Championship in what was The American Nightmare's first title match since returning to WrestleMania 38. However, Seth Rollins came out to put a damper on Cody's plans as he attacked the latter, causing the match to end via disqualification.

Speaking about the first-time ever match on this week's WWE's The Bump, Theory stated that although Cody is great, he is still better than him.

"As soon as he [Cody] came back everybody was like, 'Oh, Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes.' The last time I saw Cody before his WrestleMania return, I think I was in diapers. And don't get me wrong, he's great, but Theory is way greater."

The United States Champion also disclosed that he would have won the match fair and square if Seth hadn't come out to cause the disqualification:

"Without Seth coming out, It would have been a town down for sure." (from 16:35 to 17:18)

Theory revealed that there is no animosity between him and Seth Rollins for attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Theory has been on a meteoric rise since his return to the main roster last year. The former NXT star has worked closely with Vince McMahon during this time and was reportedly touted as the next John Cena by the WWE Chairman himself.

Theory recently defeated Finn Balor to win his first championship in the company. However, his first title defense was spoiled by Seth Rollins, who scored to settle with Cody Rhodes.

Speaking about Seth's interference on The Bump, Theory detailed that The Visionary's actions are none of his business and he is focused on staying the United States Champion:

"You know, Seth always has a plan, but that plan has nothing to do with me, so it's none of my business. None of my business." (from 17:43 to 17:51)

Theory is currently involved in a feud with Mustafa Ali after the returning superstar challenged the former NXT star for a title match. Theory later teamed up with the Miz to defeat Ali in a championship contender's match.

As for Cody Rhodes, it looks like he will have to settle his score with Seth Rollins before he can start pursuing his championship goal in the company.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Neda Ali