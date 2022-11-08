JBL's new client gets incredible win over former titleholder on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer JBL introduced The Modern Day Wrestling God Baron Corbin a few weeks ago on RAW. On the latest episode of the red brand, he took on former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

Since his return to WWE programming under the old moniker Baron Corbin, the former United States Champion has been on a roll. Aided by his manager JBL, he defeated Johhny Gargano on the October 24 episode of the red brand. He also got the better of Dolph Ziggler.

On the latest episode of RAW, Corbin came down to the ring and looked sharp after the Hall of Famer hyped up his new client. He asked fans to get on their feet and welcome Corbin. The former United States Champion also had new entrance music as he looked set to take on Cedric Alexander.

In the match's opening moments, Corbin picked up the pace with heavy slams over Alexander. John Bradshaw Layfield was on commentary and mentioned that Elon Musk called him, saying he needed Baron Corbin on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Alexander took back control, hitting Corbin with a dive outside the ring.

Later, Alexander climbed back into the ring but made a fundamental error. He leaped at Corbin, who caught him and hit the End of Days before pinning him.

Corbin has been dominant since his return to the company's programming. With the help of JBL, he seems set to restore his old self, something the Hall of Famer has already promised his client.

It remains to be seen what is next for the former United States Champion in the coming weeks.

What do you make of the new and reinvigorated Baron Corbin? Let us know in the comments section below.

