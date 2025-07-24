  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • JBL shares Hulk Hogan story after the WWE icon's passing

JBL shares Hulk Hogan story after the WWE icon's passing

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 24, 2025 18:32 GMT
Hulk Hogan (left); JBL (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan (left); JBL (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, WWE has confirmed. Legendary commentator and wrestler John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) reacted to the news by sharing a heartwarming story about The Hulkster's generosity.

Ad

TMZ first reported that Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. The six-time WWE Champion was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

JBL began teaching rugby to kids in Bermuda after retiring from wrestling in 2009. After hearing about Hogan's death, the 58-year-old took to X to pay tribute.

"One of the reasons I got into wrestling," JBL wrote. "Hulk was always so nice to me and was the one celebrity that wanted to see all the kids I brought over from Bermuda. RIP legend. There will never be another. Hulkamania never dies."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback was also among the first wrestlers to react to the news.

Hulk Hogan's wrestling legacy

Many fans view Hulk Hogan as one of the greatest WWE stars ever. The eight-time WrestleMania headliner was the company's marquee name in the 1980s and early 1990s.

From 1994 to 2000, Hogan worked for WWE's former rivals WCW. While he made his name in WWE as a babyface, he showed another side to his personality in WCW as the promotion's top bad guy.

Ad
Ad

Despite his undeniable success in the wrestling business, Hulk Hogan divided opinion among fans. WWE fired the former movie star in 2015 after audio emerged of him using racist language. He was also removed from the Hall of Fame before being reinstated in 2018.

Hogan's final on-screen WWE appearance took place on the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix on January 6. A large section of fans booed the former WCW star during his short speech on the stage area.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications