Ryback reacts to Hulk Hogan passing away at age 71

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:20 GMT
Ryback (left); Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Ryback (left); Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has passed away at the age of 71. Several wrestlers took to social media to react to the news, including former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback.

According to TMZ, Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryback briefly crossed paths with Hogan during his WWE run from 2004 to 2016. Writing on X, the 43-year-old posted a heartfelt tribute.

"Sending positive thoughts, energy, and prayers to Hulk Hogan's family and close friends during this time," Ryback said. "Thank you for all the great memories and everything you gave to the business. Every encounter I had left a positive mark. Rest in power, brother."
In June, radio host Bubba the Love Sponge claimed friends and family had been told to "say your goodbyes" to Hogan after he had been hospitalized. Following that remark, several contrasting reports have emerged over the last month about the wrestling legend's health.

Hulk Hogan's impact on WWE and the wrestling business

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan was presented as WWE's top fan-favorite attraction. During that time, The Hulkster headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events.

In 1994, Hogan joined WWE's then-rivals WCW. Two years later, he became a bad guy for the first time in over a decade when he formed the villainous New World Order (nWo) faction.

The former WCW star later returned to WWE as a wrestler in the 2000s and as an ambassador in the 2010s. However, his 2015 racism scandal and public backing of Donald Trump's 2024 United States presidential campaign led to him becoming a controversial figure.

Hogan recently co-founded the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling promotion, which is set to debut on August 30.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
