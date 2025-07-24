Ryback reacts to Hulk Hogan passing away at age 71

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has passed away at the age of 71. Several wrestlers took to social media to react to the news, including former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback.According to TMZ, Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Ryback briefly crossed paths with Hogan during his WWE run from 2004 to 2016. Writing on X, the 43-year-old posted a heartfelt tribute.&quot;Sending positive thoughts, energy, and prayers to Hulk Hogan's family and close friends during this time,&quot; Ryback said. &quot;Thank you for all the great memories and everything you gave to the business. Every encounter I had left a positive mark. Rest in power, brother.&quot;In June, radio host Bubba the Love Sponge claimed friends and family had been told to &quot;say your goodbyes&quot; to Hogan after he had been hospitalized. Following that remark, several contrasting reports have emerged over the last month about the wrestling legend's health.Hulk Hogan's impact on WWE and the wrestling businessIn the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan was presented as WWE's top fan-favorite attraction. During that time, The Hulkster headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events.In 1994, Hogan joined WWE's then-rivals WCW. Two years later, he became a bad guy for the first time in over a decade when he formed the villainous New World Order (nWo) faction.The former WCW star later returned to WWE as a wrestler in the 2000s and as an ambassador in the 2010s. However, his 2015 racism scandal and public backing of Donald Trump's 2024 United States presidential campaign led to him becoming a controversial figure.Hogan recently co-founded the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling promotion, which is set to debut on August 30.