JD McDonagh breaks character to send a message to Becky Lynch

JD McDonagh recently broke kayfabe online when he showed his support to Becky Lynch, who has a memoir coming out next year.

Over the past few months, JD McDonagh has been trying to be part of The Judgment Day on RAW. Meanwhile, Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship and defended her title several times before dropping the belt to Lyra Valkyria on night one of NXT Halloween Havoc.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Lynch announced that she has submitted the final draft of her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. She also thanked her fans who supported her throughout her incredible journey.

McDonagh was one of the first WWE Superstars to comment on Becky Lynch's post. Both JD and Lynch grew up in Dublin, with the former born in Bray town and The Man born in Limerick.

"Can't wait to read it!" McDonagh wrote.

McDonagh commented on this on Becky Lynch's post.

McDonagh's comments came a couple of weeks after he faced off against Seth Rollins, who is Lynch's real-life husband. The couple have one daughter together named Roux, born in December 2020.

JD McDonagh to make his Survivor Series debut inside WarGames

JD McDonagh is one of the NXT stars called up to the main roster earlier this year during the WWE Draft. McDonagh has been trying his best to become part of The Judgment Day but to no avail. He remains loyal to the stable and will be helping them on November 25.

McDonagh will make his Survivor Series debut in WarGames, teaming up with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

Survivor Series: WarGames will be held on November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

