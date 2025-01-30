JD McDonagh was going to come out of WWE RAW "paralyzed", believes WWE veteran: "Oh my God"

A WWE veteran was concerned about JD McDonagh, who suffered an injury during his match on this week's RAW. McDonagh has been ruled out for months after being diagnosed with broken ribs and a punctured lung. The name being discussed is Vince Russo.

Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on Monday. At one point in the match, the Irish star performed a Springboard Moonsault on the outside to Ivar. However, McDonagh seemingly mistimed his landing and struck the side of the announcers table.

There were concerns about his head and neck before it was determined that he hurt his ribs, puncturing one of his lungs. On a recent episode of The Brand podcast, Vince Russo revealed that he was worried about The Irish Ace possibly being seriously injured. Russo couldn't believe that McDonagh had the guts to continue and finish the match.

"The only memorable thing in five and a half hours of programming is freaking JD McDonagh. Oh my God, I don't know. I mean we've seen a lot of vicious bad bumps, but my God, I thought that dude was going to come out of that paralyzed, bro," Russo said. [0:11 - 0:37]

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, JD McDonagh collapsed after returning to the backstage area. He was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with broken ribs and a punctured lung. He is now slated to miss at least two months of action.

JD McDonagh set to miss Royal Rumble, possibly WrestleMania 41

As officially announced by JD McDonagh on social media, he will be out for a couple of months depending on his recovery routine. He is set to miss the 2025 Royal Rumble on Saturday, while WrestleMania 41 is an attainable target.

Injuries have become a concern for WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, with many stars getting hurt last year. In 2025, McDonagh and Dakota Kai have already been sidelined.

Kai is also set to miss Royal Rumble reportedly due to a concussion suffered during Damage CTRL's match against the Pure Fusion Collective. She was rocked by a Missile Dropkick from Zoey Stark.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

