JD McDonagh gets new nickname following WWE RAW return

JD McDonagh made his return on WWE RAW last night and reunited with The Judgment Day, who have seemingly been able to get back on the same page following WrestleMania.
McDonagh had been on the sidelines after suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs during a match against The War Raiders on January 27, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. It seems that this has been used as a basis for his new name, which has been unveiled as "Iron Lung."
The new jacket he wore last night was designed based on his recent injury, which included an X-ray and the date of his injury. WWE has yet to officially refer to JD McDonagh as "Iron Lung." It will be interesting to see if the company endorses his new nickname in the coming weeks.
It's unclear if JD McDonagh will remain a part of The Judgment Day following his return or if his return will begin the split of the group. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the group with so many changes ongoing in WWE and other stables on the rise on RAW.
What's next for JD McDonagh on WWE RAW?
JD McDonagh appeared to slot back in where he left off with The Judgment Day, helping Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship and allowing him to pin Penta for the first time.
Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have had some issues over the past few months in his absence, and it seems that McDonagh will now take Balor's side, since he has been around him much longer and the two men are best friends.
Mysterio was in the match with McDonagh when he was injured as well, so he could hold a grudge, and the two men could decide to go against Dom and Carlito.
It will be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day, because they've clearly been teasing a split.
