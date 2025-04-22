JD McDonagh gets new nickname following WWE RAW return

JD McDonagh made his return on WWE RAW last night and reunited with The Judgment Day, who have seemingly been able to get back on the same page following WrestleMania.

Ad

McDonagh had been on the sidelines after suffering a punctured lung and broken ribs during a match against The War Raiders on January 27, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. It seems that this has been used as a basis for his new name, which has been unveiled as "Iron Lung."

The new jacket he wore last night was designed based on his recent injury, which included an X-ray and the date of his injury. WWE has yet to officially refer to JD McDonagh as "Iron Lung." It will be interesting to see if the company endorses his new nickname in the coming weeks.

Ad

Trending

Ad

It's unclear if JD McDonagh will remain a part of The Judgment Day following his return or if his return will begin the split of the group. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the group with so many changes ongoing in WWE and other stables on the rise on RAW.

What's next for JD McDonagh on WWE RAW?

JD McDonagh appeared to slot back in where he left off with The Judgment Day, helping Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship and allowing him to pin Penta for the first time.

Ad

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have had some issues over the past few months in his absence, and it seems that McDonagh will now take Balor's side, since he has been around him much longer and the two men are best friends.

Ad

Mysterio was in the match with McDonagh when he was injured as well, so he could hold a grudge, and the two men could decide to go against Dom and Carlito.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day, because they've clearly been teasing a split.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.