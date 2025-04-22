3 WWE stars who returned on RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 proved to be a highly entertaining show. The episode featured several high-profile angles and surprise appearances from several NXT stars.
Additionally, last night's RAW saw some superstars return to the Stamford-based promotion. Here are three talents who returned last night:
#3. Rusev is back in WWE
AEW’s Miro left the Jacksonville-based promotion back in February this year. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, it was reported that the 39-year-old had inked a new contract with WWE. Rusev was released from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020. While many fans speculated that he could make a 'Mania appearance, he skipped the PLE to make his return on RAW last night.
The Bulgarian Brute entered the arena right after The New Day got ready to put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against the Alpha Academy. The former three-time United States Champion unleashed hell on Akira Tozawa and Otis without warning. He punished Otis via his submission move, The Accolade, to make a statement.
#2. Sami Zayn joined in the celebration of a new champ
Jey Uso finally managed to defeat and dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The YEET Master made The Ring General tap out to his own submission move, the Sleeper Hold, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. This week on WWE RAW, Jey ‘YEETed’ with the crowd and held the prestigious gold high.
Interestingly, the OG Bloodline member was joined by his friend, Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce hugged and congratulated Jey Uso for breaking his losing streak against Gunther. This was Sami's first appearance since his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Zayn lost that bout and was out with an injury.
#1. JD McDonagh interfered in a major title match
JD McDonagh was last seen in WWE on January 27, 2025, when he teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. The Irish superstar got injured while performing a spot during the match. This resulted in him being sidelined ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. Moreover, his absence resulted in bigger cracks forming within The Judgment Day.
This week on RAW, JD finally made his return. Notably, "Dirty" Dom was defending his newly won Intercontinental Championship against Penta at the time. McDonagh pushed Penta off the top rope in the final moments of the match, allowing Dominik to nail a 619 and a Frog Splash for the win.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.