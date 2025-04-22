3 WWE stars who returned on RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 proved to be a highly entertaining show. The episode featured several high-profile angles and surprise appearances from several NXT stars.

Ad

Additionally, last night's RAW saw some superstars return to the Stamford-based promotion. Here are three talents who returned last night:

#3. Rusev is back in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

AEW’s Miro left the Jacksonville-based promotion back in February this year. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, it was reported that the 39-year-old had inked a new contract with WWE. Rusev was released from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020. While many fans speculated that he could make a 'Mania appearance, he skipped the PLE to make his return on RAW last night.

The Bulgarian Brute entered the arena right after The New Day got ready to put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against the Alpha Academy. The former three-time United States Champion unleashed hell on Akira Tozawa and Otis without warning. He punished Otis via his submission move, The Accolade, to make a statement.

Ad

#2. Sami Zayn joined in the celebration of a new champ

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso finally managed to defeat and dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The YEET Master made The Ring General tap out to his own submission move, the Sleeper Hold, to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. This week on WWE RAW, Jey ‘YEETed’ with the crowd and held the prestigious gold high.

Interestingly, the OG Bloodline member was joined by his friend, Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce hugged and congratulated Jey Uso for breaking his losing streak against Gunther. This was Sami's first appearance since his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Zayn lost that bout and was out with an injury.

Ad

#1. JD McDonagh interfered in a major title match

Expand Tweet

Ad

JD McDonagh was last seen in WWE on January 27, 2025, when he teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. The Irish superstar got injured while performing a spot during the match. This resulted in him being sidelined ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. Moreover, his absence resulted in bigger cracks forming within The Judgment Day.

This week on RAW, JD finally made his return. Notably, "Dirty" Dom was defending his newly won Intercontinental Championship against Penta at the time. McDonagh pushed Penta off the top rope in the final moments of the match, allowing Dominik to nail a 619 and a Frog Splash for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.