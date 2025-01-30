JD McDonagh makes a special request after his horrific injury on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh has made a special request after suffering a horrific injury on WWE RAW. He wanted a back brace for his next jacket.

McDonagh teamed up with Dominik Mysterio on this week's Monday Night RAW. The duo unsuccessfully challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship.

McDonagh was involved in a scary spot when his neck bounced off the announcers' table after attempting a backflip to the outside. In the show's aftermath, The Irish Ace revealed that he broke his ribs and suffered a punctured lung.

On Instagram, McDonagh commented on the official Instagram page of Saints Of The Undead, who shared a photo of the 34-year-old superstar's latest jacket. He made a special request for his next attire.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"Next jacket needs a back brace stitched in please," wrote McDonagh.

Check out a screengrab of McDonagh's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo commented on JD McDonagh's injury from WWE RAW

Vince Russo discussed JD McDonagh's injury from Monday Night RAW, stating that he was in disbelief when the WWE Universe suspended the Judgment Day member after the incident.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo stated:

"Here's the freaking problem, and this is why I swear I wanna double-bird the entire wrestling industry, and literally, like, its reasons like this why I want to have nothing to do with wrestling even for a million dollars. This is the reason why, because Stevie [Richards], what are we waking up to this morning? ‘What a hero he is,’ and ‘Oh my God, he gutted it out, and holy sh*t, JD McDonagh.’ And I'm watching this, and the whole time I'm saying, ‘You a**! Stay down. Stay the F down!'"

McDonagh is expected to be out for a few months. He will also miss the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if he returns for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback