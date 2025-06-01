JD McDonagh pens an emotional message for Carlito following unfortunate update

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh sent an emotional message to fellow Judgment Day member Carlito. The latter recently shared an unfortunate update about his wrestling career.

In an X/Twitter update posted earlier today, Carlito revealed that his contract with the Stamford-based promotion, expiring in two weeks, would not be renewed. The shocking revelation comes mere hours after R-Truth announced that he was also leaving the company.

JD McDonagh took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt message for his 46-year-old stablemate. The Irish star revealed that he was gutted as he reflected on the unpredictability of the business. He further expressed his love for Carlito.

"Absolutely gutted. It's so hard getting close to people in the business, you never know when it's gonna be the last car ride, the last hug. WE LOVE YOU DON CARLY, see you around dawg. 💔," he wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

JD McDonagh and Carlito have wrestled very few WWE matches in 2025

JD McDonagh had a rough start to his 2025, suffering a fractured rib and a punctured lung during a World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders on the January 27 edition of the red brand's show. He returned from injury on the RAW following WrestleMania 41 and helped Dominik Mysterio retain his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. He has since wrestled three matches on Monday Night RAW.

Carlito, on the other hand, hasn't wrestled a WWE match since the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Surprisingly, he recently competed in a championship bout outside the wrestling promotion. He defeated Ray Gonzalez at WWC Summer Madness 2025 to win the WWC Puerto Rico Title.

With Carlito set to leave the global juggernaut in two weeks, it will be interesting to see if the creative team puts some effort into writing him off of WWE programming.

