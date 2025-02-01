JD McDonagh receives a message from former WWE star regarding his injury - "Don't throw that away"

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about JD McDonagh's injury on RAW. The star was in a tag team match on the red brand this past Monday night.

McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio teamed up to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. During the match, JD attempted a huge Springboard Moonsault on Ivar outside the ring. But the star overshot his opponent and landed uncomfortably, hitting his head on the announce table.

This week on the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed that JD McDonagh was gifted in the ring and should use all the moves in his arsenal. However, the former WWE star felt that risky moves like that should be used when they mean something and not just to get a cheap pop from the audience.

"He's obviously in a good spot on the biggest show in the world. So he must be doing well. But I can't offer any sort of critique based on where he places these maneuvers and the work, whether it was throwaway or it had meaning or merit. Things of that nature are so visually appealing and so high-risk that I think anybody capable of doing them should do them with the intent of getting the most out of them because you're back-flipping 10 feet off rope, not cables, off ropes onto another human being. That's cool as hell. Don't throw that away. It's not that you can't do it. If you do it right, it means so much more." [10:40 onwards]

After the show, JD McDonagh shared an update on X/Twitter for his fans. The Judgment Day member revealed that he cracked a couple of ribs and also had a punctured lung.

JD McDonagh stated that he would be out of action for a couple of months but was eager to return soon and entertain the fans once again.

