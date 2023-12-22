JD McDonagh sends a four-word message to Rhea Ripley's fiancé Buddy Matthews

JD McDonagh took to Instagram to react to Buddy Matthews' recently shared photo with his and Rhea Ripley's pet dog.

Taking to Instagram, the AEW star shared a photo from his private life. According to his caption, the photo was taken by Ripley.

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh left a hilarious comment on the photo shared by Matthews.

"Farts are extremely similar," wrote McDonagh.

Check out a screengrab of the comment by McDonagh below:

Expand Tweet

JD McDonagh has a bright future ahead, claimed Cody Rhodes

JD McDonagh and Cody Rhodes never saw eye-to-eye on WWE programming. However, The American Nightmare didn't hold himself back from praising the current Judgment Day member.

Speaking in a previous interview with Gabby AF, Rhodes claimed that McDonagh has proven to be one of the most impressive call-ups from NXT. Rhodes believes that the Irishman will be a "big-time player" for WWE at some point.

He said:

"He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point."

Expand Tweet

McDonagh recently suffered a loss to R-Truth on Monday Night RAW in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match. The loss led to the 33-year-old being temporarily removed from the faction.

However, later on in the same edition of RAW, Damian Priest confirmed that McDonagh was still a part of the group. He officially joined the faction a few weeks ago after being presented with a jacket by The Punisher.

Are you enjoying The Judgment Day's current run on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.