JD McDonagh sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley after being temporarily removed from The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh recently took to social media to send a three-word message to Rhea Ripley, responding to her recently posted photo.

McDonagh was temporarily removed from The Judgment Day after his loss to R-Truth on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter, JD McDonagh reacted to a photo of The Judgment Day posted by Mami.

"Rain, sleet or snow!" JD McDonagh shared.

Check out JD McDonagh's tweet and response to Rhea Ripley below:

Expand Tweet

On the latest episode of RAW, JD McDonagh lost a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match to R-Truth. He was temporarily removed from the fearsome faction before Damian Priest confirmed that The Irish Ace was still a part of the group.

Vince Russo was not happy with Rhea Ripley following Monday Night RAW

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Rhea Ripley's actions from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ripley was involved during the main event of the show, which saw The Judgment Day successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. While Ripley tried her best to interfere during the match, she was quickly dealt with by Ivy Nile.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo explained why he was not impressed with Ripley being dropped on her face by Nile.

He said:

"Let’s just be honest. You got Finn Balor who is so small and then he talks like the leprechaun from Lucky Charms. That doesn’t work in a group. Then you have Rhea Ripley, every single week her acting is not good and every single week she takes over in the back. They are afraid of her, bro. A woman 5’2" gets her up on her shoulder and Rhea Ripley is like [flails arms]. Does anybody see how ridiculous that is? Am I the only one who sees it absolutely ridiculous? I said it all along, Damian Priest has to be a star and you have him in the wrong wrong place," Vince Russo said.

Expand Tweet

Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile at the upcoming Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Are you looking forward to Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense? Sound off in the comments section below!