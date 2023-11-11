JD McDonagh sends a warning message ahead of WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

At the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event, The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh will face the team of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in a WarGames Match.

McDonagh, who has been working closely with The Judgment Day for months, will be the fourth man of the team in Chicago. Taking to Instagram, McDonagh sent out a warning message ahead of WarGames.

Courtesy of his latest Instagram post, The Irish Ace hyped up The Judgment Day's upcoming WarGames Match, sending out a short message:

"JD vs Everybody" wrote McDonagh

Cody Rhodes spoke quite highly of JD McDonagh

Cody Rhodes has claimed that WWE star JD McDonagh will be a "big-time player" for the Stamford-based company at some point.

Speaking in an interview with Gabby AF, The American Nightmare praised the Irishman and stated that he has proved to be one of the most impressive call-ups from NXT. Rhodes said:

"He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point."

At the Crown Jewel premium live event, Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a singles match. As usual, McDonagh tried his best to interfere in the match, but Jey Uso came to the aid of his tag team partner.

McDonagh and the rest of The Judgment Day will hope to bring an end to their issues with Rhodes and co., once and forever.

