JD McDonagh takes a shot at Dominik Mysterio and provides the real reason for missing the latest WWE show

JD McDonagh took a dig at Dominik Mysterio as he had to miss the latest WWE Live Event in Toronto due to paperwork issues. Finn Balor described him as a "lucky SOB" for not having to make the trip up north. McDonagh provided the real reason for his absence.

JD has been a big part of The Judgment Day since joining, as the faction made a huge impact in 2023. He was the only recruit in 2023 after getting rejected numerous times, especially by Damian Priest. In a fitting moment, Priest ultimately welcomed him into the group.

Finn Balor described McDonagh as a "lucky SOB" for missing the Canada trip due to paperwork, and McDonagh gave the real reason for his absence on Instagram, stating that Dominik Mysterio wasn't the only one with "priors" (previous criminal convictions).

"dominik_35 ain't the only one with priors. 🤷🏻‍♂️"

JD's response.

As you know, Prison Dom, more affectionately called "Ex-Con" Dom, faced storyline arrest charges after a 2022 Christmas incident with his father, Rey Mysterio, and their family. Rey set up a trap for his son, who he knew would come invading.

As for McDonagh, he may be referring to past allegations which he has categorically denied and labeled as false.

Shayna Baszler choked out Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio didn't have an excellent night in Toronto. Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler, and during the about, Baszler ended up choking Dominik.

However, this would be the perfect distraction as the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, immediately stole the pin with a small package to retain her title.

Dominik has been a huge difference-maker for the champion as she has become the most dominant female star in WWE today.