Jordan Devlin breaks silence on allegations made by his ex-girlfriend

Jordan Devlin has finally responded to the revelations made by his ex-girlfriend as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

The NXT UK Superstar revealed that he is working with a legal team to decide his next move.

Jordan Devlin has finally broken his silence regarding the abuse allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend, Hannah Francesca.

Devlin said that the allegations are entirely false and untrue and they have been levelled against him with the malicious personal agenda of maligning his name.

The NXT UK Superstar concluded by stating that he is working with a legal team with regards to his next move.

Here's his complete statement:

I didn't even want to address the hurtful allegation made against me, but for the sake of my followers and friends on this platform that may for whatever reason be unsure, I'm going to address this once.

The recent allegation made against me is completely and utterly false and I deny it entirely. This is a case of a malicious personal agenda being executed against me on the back of a very brave telling of true experiences by other women. I completely denounce it.

This is all I will say on the matter, and I am now working with a legal team to help decide how to proceed from here. Jordan Devlin

In addition, NXT UK star Ligero also released a statement after he was accused of sexually harassing pro wrestler Natalie Sykes when the two were training together and the latter was only 17.

The current story that has been released by Violet O’Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accurate nor true.

This is a completely false allegation and whilst I’ve done other things in my life that I deeply regret, this isn’t an accurate or truthful portrayal of events.



1/2 — Ligero (@Ligero1) June 19, 2020

Jordan Devlin's case and #SpeakingOut movement

The #SpeakingOut movement has led to various female wrestlers - notably in the UK wrestling circuit - coming out and sharing their horrific experiences, ranging from sexual abuse, mental and physical abuse and predatory behavior.

Different allegations have been made against many WWE talents, with Jordan Devlin and Matt Riddle being the prominent names on the list. Just like Jordan Devlin, Riddle also responded to the allegations on Twitter.

WWE also released a full statement addressing the accusations made against its Superstars, in which the company promised that strict action would be taken if the talents in question are proven guilty or get convicted.

Regarding Jordan Devlin's case, the 30-year-old Irish wrestler was accused by Hannah Francesca for being abusive during their relationship. She released photos of the alleged physical abuse that she had suffered at the hands Devlin, and the pictures showed the bruises on her body.

As stated earlier, Devlin will take legal action, and he is currently working with a team to assess the situation and figure out the next course of action.

We'll keep you updated as the story develops.