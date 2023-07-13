"Jealous" - Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE Superstar indirectly showing her the middle finger

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day appeared on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

NXT star and Rhea's good friend, Duke Hudson, took to Instagram to indirectly show The Eradicator the middle finger. Hudson uploaded an Instagram story where he is seen showing the middle finger to Ripley's World Women's Title.

In reaction to this, Ripley sent out a one-word response.

"Jealous," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Rhea Ripley responds to Duke Hudson Rhea Ripley responds to Duke Hudson 😂 https://t.co/CVNH38encE

James Ellsworth wants to return to WWE as a potential love interest of Rhea Ripley

Former WWE star James Ellsworth recently expressed his interest in possibly being added to Rhea Ripley's on-screen storyline with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on On The Hannibal TV, Ellsworth explained how he would like to get involved with The Eradicator if WWE ever decided to bring him back.

"In WWE, I would love to do something with Rhea and Dom just because I think the fans would be entertained by it, if the Ellsworth character came in and he's trying to get with Mami [Rhea Ripley] and Dominik's getting p****d off. I think about the fans. I think fans would be entertained by that," said Ellsworth.

b🐿 @rheashorror there is NOBODY like rhea ripley there is NOBODY like rhea ripley https://t.co/b6FXrIMpep

For months, Ripley and Mysterio have accompanied one another during each other's matches or during The Judgment Day's multi-man matches. The two are also part of an on-screen pairing.

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. She is on the back of a successful title defense against Natalya, whom she defeated recently on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE has teased a feud between Ripley and one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion, Raquel Rodriguez. The two women could potentially square off in a match at SummerSlam.

However, Ripley has to be careful about the possibility of IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. She has already confronted Ripley backstage at RAW.

What is your take on the Ripley-Hudson exchange on Instagram? Sound off in the comment section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes