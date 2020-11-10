Jeff Cobb reportedly set to join top NJPW faction

At the G1 Climax 30, Will Ospreay betrayed his long-term CHAOS stablemate, Kazuchika Okada, and formed his very own faction known as The Empire. In a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has now been suggested that Jeff Cobb is likely to join the newly-formed faction.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Observer, the former Lucha Underground Champion is expected to be added to the mix in New Japan Pro Wrestling along with Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan.

While Meltzer isn't quite sure about the angle that NJPW will follow for Cobb's alignment with The Empire, he does know for a fact that Cobb will be joining the group in the coming few months. (H/T: Cultaholic)

"I don't know that it's Cobb. Cobb is there. I do know that Cobb will be in The Empire, which is Ospreay's group, by January. So, it could be the mystery partner or it could be an angle on January 4 or it could be an angle at Budokan. I don't know."- said Dave Meltzer.

The group was initially formed during the G1 Climax when Ospreay turned on Okada after their match. With assistance from Bea Priestly and Great-O-Khan, the reigning British Heavyweight Champion made quite the statement with his win over the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Jeff Cobb's history in NJPW

Jeff Cobb has more or less become a regular in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Having competed in a few G1 Climax tournaments, Cobb has already adapted quite well to the New Japan surroundings and seems to be a solid pick for The Empire.

However, it still remains to be seen what role Jeff Cobb will be given in the faction. With Great-O-Khan in need of a tag team partner for the World Tag League, it could be likely that Cobb will start off as a tag team player under The Empire.

His addition to the faction also guarantees the fact that Will Ospreay will now have not one but two enforcers for himself and Bea Priestly.