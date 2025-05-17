Jeff Cobb's name officially changed by WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 17, 2025 00:37 GMT
Solo Sikoa surprised everyone by bringing Jeff Cobb to WWE at Backlash, including his ally, Jacob Fatu. The katter was not too happy about the new star's arrival and was left confused, although Cobb did leave, still holding his title and as the champion. Now, Cobb's name has been changed.

The star was introduced in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown today, as Solo Sikoa brought him out for everyone to see. One of the things that was immediately clocked was that Sikoa had changed his name. Instead of referring to him as Jeff Cobb, the star was referred to by another name: the former Tribal Chief.

When he debuted, it was said that the star was "once" known by the name Jeff Cobb. His new name was unclear. Earlier in the week, WWE filed to trademark the name JC Mateo. As it has turned out, that is indeed Cobb's name. Sikoa introduced Cobb by the name "JC" to the audience. The commentary also referred to the star by the name JC, instead of Cobb, repeatedly. Mateo was not used at this time, and it is now official that the star is none other than JC.

It remains to be seen what's next for the star at this time.

